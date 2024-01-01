rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076719
Gladiolus caryphyllaceus (Burm,f.) Poir (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gladiolus caryphyllaceus (Burm,f.) Poir (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3076719

View CC0 License

Gladiolus caryphyllaceus (Burm,f.) Poir (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More