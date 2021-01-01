https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3076973Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic business card template psd for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMorePremiumID : 3076973View personal and business license PSDLandscape Business Card 1121 x 671 px | 300 dpi | 8.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontHammersmith One by Sorkin TypeDownload Hammersmith One fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontAesthetic business card template psd for restaurant, remixed from public domain artworksMore