https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3077145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAquarium with three North Sea fish: Lobster, Dogfish and Plaice (ca.1876–1924) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3077145View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 953 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2781 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4710 x 3742 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4710 x 3742 px | 300 dpi | 100.89 MBFree DownloadAquarium with three North Sea fish: Lobster, Dogfish and Plaice (ca.1876–1924) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More