https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3077148Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrain Controller (1876–1924) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3077148View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 3057 x 2141 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 3057 x 2141 px | 300 dpi | 37.48 MBFree DownloadTrain Controller (1876–1924) painting in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More