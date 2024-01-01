rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079513
Pachypodium namaquanum (Wylie ex. Harv.) Welw (Halfmens) (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob…
Pachypodium namaquanum (Wylie ex. Harv.) Welw (Halfmens) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3079513

View CC0 License

