https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3079518
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3079518

View CC0 License

Crassula pyramidalis Thunb. (Pagoda mini jade) and a Dictyophorus spumans: Koppie foam grasshopper (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

