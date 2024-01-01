rawpixel
Dictyophorus spumans: Koppie foam grasshopper perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3079520

View CC0 License

Dictyophorus spumans: Koppie foam grasshopper perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

