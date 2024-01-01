rawpixel
Cyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by…
Cyrtanthus elatus (Jacq.) Traub (Flowering valotta; Fire lily; George lily) (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3079715

View CC0 License

