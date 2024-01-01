rawpixel
Open book with Klaas Groesbeek and Paul Nijhoff (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

