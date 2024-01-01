rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3080327
Ex libris voor Jeltje de Bosch Kemper (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ex libris voor Jeltje de Bosch Kemper (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3080327

View CC0 License

Ex libris voor Jeltje de Bosch Kemper (ca.1900) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More