https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3081202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEx libris voor Klaas Groesbeek en Paul Nijhoff (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3081202View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1620 x 2026 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1620 x 2026 px | 300 dpi | 18.82 MBFree DownloadEx libris voor Klaas Groesbeek en Paul Nijhoff (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More