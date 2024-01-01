rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3081202
Ex libris voor Klaas Groesbeek en Paul Nijhoff (1876&ndash;1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof.…
Ex libris voor Klaas Groesbeek en Paul Nijhoff (1876–1924) print in high resolution by Gerrit Willem Dijsselhof. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3081202

View CC0 License

