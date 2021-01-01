https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3083159Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGentleman birthday invitation template vector with cocktail illustrationMorePremiumID : 3083159View personal and business license VectorPortrait Card 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 14.82 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllGentleman birthday invitation template vector with cocktail illustrationMore