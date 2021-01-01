https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3084285Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Mubarak greeting template psd for social media postMorePremiumID : 3084285View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.56 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 24.56 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontRamadan Mubarak greeting template psd for social media postMore