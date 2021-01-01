https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085419Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextKid's birthday greeting template vector for girlMorePremiumID : 3085419View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.67 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 6.67 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontPacifico by Vernon AdamsDownload Pacifico fontKid's birthday greeting template vector for girlMore