https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085443Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextVintage birthday greeting template vector with hand drawn flowers, remixed from public domain collectionMorePremiumID : 3085443View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.19 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 29.19 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bigelow Rules by AstigmaticDownload Bigelow Rules fontBubbler One by Brenda GalloDownload Bubbler One fontVintage birthday greeting template vector with hand drawn flowers, remixed from public domain collectionMore