https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3085877Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCorn tortilla chips mockup psd nachos in a bowl on marble tableMorePremiumID : 3085877View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 3380 x 3380 px | 300 dpi | 179.16 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3380 x 3380 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Corn tortilla chips mockup psd nachos in a bowl on marble tableMore