https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086395Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic floral banner template psd with motivational quoteMorePremiumID : 3086395View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 5.96 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :IM Fell DW Pica by Igino MariniDownload IM Fell DW Pica fontGloria Hallelujah by Kimberly GesweinDownload Gloria Hallelujah fontDownload AllAesthetic floral banner template psd with motivational quoteMore