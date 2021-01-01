https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086492Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom Text1st birthday greeting template vector with rainbow illustrationMorePremiumID : 3086492View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Life Savers by Impallari TypeDownload Life Savers fontSniglet by Haley FiegeDownload Sniglet font1st birthday greeting template vector with rainbow illustrationMore