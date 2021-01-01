https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086497Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOnline party invitation template vector birthday celebrationMorePremiumID : 3086497View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.58 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.58 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Prata by CyrealDownload Prata fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontOnline party invitation template vector birthday celebrationMore