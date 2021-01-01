https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3086611Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBalloon birthday greeting template psd in pink and gold toneMorePremiumID : 3086611View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.85 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.85 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Yeseva One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Yeseva One fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontBalloon birthday greeting template psd in pink and gold toneMore