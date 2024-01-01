rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3088532
Stately red barn in Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Stately red barn in Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3088532

View CC0 License

Stately red barn in Indiana. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More