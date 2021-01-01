https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089064Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextColorful concert poster template psd with drummer musician flat graphicMorePremiumID : 3089064View personal and business license PSDPortrait Card PSD 3580 x 5032 px | 300 dpi | 146.26 MBA3 PSD 3580 x 5032 px | 300 dpi | 146.26 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Love Ya Like A Sister by Kimberly GesweinDownload Love Ya Like A Sister fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllColorful concert poster template psd with drummer musician flat graphicMore