https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089111
Cafe advertising sign in Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089111

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

