https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089254
Cyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton: Knysna lily (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.
Cyranthus obliquus (L.f.) Aiton: Knysna lily (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089254

View CC0 License

