rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3089261
Eucomis humilis Bak: pineapple flower or Kuifplant (1777&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eucomis humilis Bak: pineapple flower or Kuifplant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089261

View CC0 License

Eucomis humilis Bak: pineapple flower or Kuifplant (1777–1786) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More