Giraffe-hunt near the Orange River in the vicinity of the Augrabies Falls on the Orange River (1778–1779) painting in high resolution by Robert Jacob Gordon. Original from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3089699

View CC0 License

