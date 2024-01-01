rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090415
Sunset casts a glow over this dairy barn in Bruce, in northern Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sunset casts a glow over this dairy barn in Bruce, in northern Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090415

View CC0 License

Sunset casts a glow over this dairy barn in Bruce, in northern Wisconsin. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More