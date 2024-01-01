rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090728
Leddy's boot company neon sign in the Stockyards District, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Leddy's boot company neon sign in the Stockyards District, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090728

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Leddy's boot company neon sign in the Stockyards District, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More