https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090792Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLibrary of Congress Reading Room Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3090792View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 923 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2692 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5384 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5384 px | 300 dpi | 215.7 MBFree DownloadLibrary of Congress Reading Room Ceiling. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More