Scene along the trail to Marymere Falls, deep in Olympic National Park, southwest of Port Angeles on Washington State's Olympic Peninsula. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3090872

View CC0 License

