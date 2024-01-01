https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3090872Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScene along the trail to Marymere Falls, deep in Olympic National Park, southwest of Port Angeles on Washington State's Olympic Peninsula. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3090872View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpi | 210.37 MBFree DownloadScene along the trail to Marymere Falls, deep in Olympic National Park, southwest of Port Angeles on Washington State's Olympic Peninsula. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More