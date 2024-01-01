rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091118
A calf snagged for branding at Big Creek Ranch, a Carbon County, Wyoming, cattle ranch near the Colorado border. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A calf snagged for branding at Big Creek Ranch, a Carbon County, Wyoming, cattle ranch near the Colorado border. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091118

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A calf snagged for branding at Big Creek Ranch, a Carbon County, Wyoming, cattle ranch near the Colorado border. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More