rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091270
Bat-mobile parked near Denali National Park, Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Bat-mobile parked near Denali National Park, Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3091270

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Bat-mobile parked near Denali National Park, Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More