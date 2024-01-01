rawpixel
Bulldog mascot in the University of Georgia, Athens. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3092242

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

