https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092573Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStatue of Liberty re-enactors pose at New York City’s Times Square. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092573View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 917 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2675 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5349 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5349 px | 300 dpi | 214.29 MBFree DownloadStatue of Liberty re-enactors pose at New York City’s Times Square. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More