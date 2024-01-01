https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092965Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Courthouse in Tacoma, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3092965View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2804 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5607 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5607 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 224.62 MBFree DownloadU.S. Courthouse in Tacoma, Washington. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More