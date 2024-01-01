rawpixel
Boston Avenue United Methodist Church Stain glass window in Tulsa, Oklahoma . Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3093471

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

