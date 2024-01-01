https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3093817Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunset over Chocoura Lake in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3093817View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7000 x 5251 px | 300 dpi | 210.37 MBFree DownloadSunset over Chocoura Lake in Moultonborough, New Hampshire. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More