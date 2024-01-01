rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094229
Boys at the civilian contingent in the Texan camp at the annual Battle of San Jacinto Festival and Battle Reenactment.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Boys at the civilian contingent in the Texan camp at the annual Battle of San Jacinto Festival and Battle Reenactment. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3094229

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Boys at the civilian contingent in the Texan camp at the annual Battle of San Jacinto Festival and Battle Reenactment. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More