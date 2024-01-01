https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextState Line Big John at the state line between Tennessee and Mississippi. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3094310View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2444 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4888 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4888 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 195.82 MBFree DownloadState Line Big John at the state line between Tennessee and Mississippi. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More