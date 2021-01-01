https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3094782Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextStartup social media post template vector for entrepreneurMorePremiumID : 3094782View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 39.53 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 39.53 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Raleway by Multiple DesignersDownload Raleway fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontStartup social media post template vector for entrepreneurMore