E. & A. Mele & C., novita per signorà Napoli: Massimo Buono mercato / / L. Cappiello (1902) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3100817

View CC0 License

