rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3100819
The marquisette dessert liqueur (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The marquisette dessert liqueur (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3100819

View CC0 License

The marquisette dessert liqueur (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More