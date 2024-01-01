https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3100819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe marquisette dessert liqueur (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 3100819View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 599 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1746 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3222 x 6459 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3222 x 6459 px | 300 dpi | 119.12 MBFree DownloadThe marquisette dessert liqueur (1903) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More