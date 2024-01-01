rawpixel
JOB Cigarettes (1912) print in high resolution by Leonetto Cappiello. Original from the Bibliothèque Municipale de Lyon. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3100824

View CC0 License

