https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101818Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWhite foldable A-frame sign for cafe and restaurantMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3101818View personal and business license JPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1955 x 1955 px | 300 dpi Social Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Instagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Facebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 1955 x 1955 px | 300 dpi | 22.2 MBFree DownloadWhite foldable A-frame sign for cafe and restaurantMore