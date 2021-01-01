https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101862Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite hardcover books stacked in a pile with design spaceMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3101862View personal and business license JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4742 x 3162 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 4742 x 3162 px | 300 dpi | 85.95 MBFree DownloadWhite hardcover books stacked in a pile with design spaceMore