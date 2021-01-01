https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3101907Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresent greeting tag mockup psd on a gift box with be happy and smile textMorePremiumID : 3101907View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 273.72 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Present greeting tag mockup psd on a gift box with be happy and smile textMore