Chim Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3106516SaveSaveHand holding transparent smartphone psd futuristic technology conceptMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 2633 x 4681 px | 300 dpi | 125.73 MBInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2633 x 4681 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :SaveDownloadHand holding transparent smartphone psd futuristic technology conceptMore