Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3107967SaveSaveWoman in a lodge (1890-1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 791 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2308 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3512 x 5326 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3512 x 5326 px | 300 dpi | 107.07 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadWoman in a lodge (1890-1900) painting in high resolution by Henry Somm. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More