Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3108116SaveSaveFour Types of Stags (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2799 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3986 x 3188 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3986 x 3188 px | 300 dpi | 72.75 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadFour Types of Stags (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More