Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3109750SaveSaveLobster, Crabs, Scallop Shells and Other Sea Life (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 891 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2600 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4220 x 3135 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4220 x 3135 px | 300 dpi | 75.74 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadLobster, Crabs, Scallop Shells and Other Sea Life (1575–1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More